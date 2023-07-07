It’s that time of year again to experience Greece without having to travel.

The 35th annual Panegyri Greek Festival has begun and is a two-day event to experience Greek culture.

Greek food favorites fill the air as the 35th annual Panegyri returns to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church located at 4376 West Lake Road.

Every weekend since last September, organizers have gathered to plan for these two special days. There’s an assortment of Greek cuisine plus music and folk dancing.

“I love Greek culture and I love meeting new people and talking to new people, collecting orders,” said Lucky Aaluri, a volunteer for the festival.

The festival is held once a year and is the biggest fundraiser for the church.

A board member said the funds support the church to help them stay afloat with operating expenses and maintenance for their hand-painted icons located in the sanctuary.

“We have several youth organizations, we’re doing those to support youth organizations, several programs that are supported by the archdiocese. We fundraise so we can have all these activities. We have Sunday school, we have oratorical competitions, we have a youth GOYA organization,” said Christina Nacopoulos, church board member for Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

Two sisters said their favorite part of their culture is the dance. They said performing this tradition keeps their culture alive.

“One of the biggest parts of our church and this festival is preserving our culture and a part of that is us kids in the church participating in that. We’ve been practicing dances, cultural dances all throughout Greece,” said Markella Nacopoulos, one of the dancers.

“I’m very honored to be leading the Kochari this year, which is a very fast-tempo war dance,” said fellow dancer Theofania Nacopoulos.

“It’s a wonderful event and thank the good Lord that he has provided for us every year,” Christina Nacopoulos went on to say.

If you would like to experience Greece, the festival runs until 10 p.m. Friday night and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.