It’s time to deck the halls! The Bayfront Convention Center is festively decorated for its big upcoming weekend.

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Saint Vincent will kick off the holiday season Friday morning with its annual Festival of Trees.

It’s the 39th year with over 80 professionally decorated trees, live reindeer and local entertainment.

Christmas lovers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree, which will be announced on Monday. At the end, a tree auction will take place so people can bid to have their tree of choice delivered to their door.

“This year’s AHN Saint Vincent’s Festival of Trees supports our talent attraction program to help students who are entering the health care field and help with tuition assistance as well as Children’s Miracle Network to assist our tiniest patients,” said Christine Bowen, executive director of development at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

“Festival is a community tradition. We can’t wait to come and celebrate with your families and just continue those traditions and make memories.”

The event will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.