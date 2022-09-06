The Waterford Community Fair kicked off day two with a dairy cattle showing.

Exhibitors in the open class and the 4-H Club walked their dairy cattle to be judged by five characteristics.

These shows lead up to Thursday night’s livestock auction of sheep, pigs and steers.

One of the fair board directors told us the numbers of kids learning to show continues to stay consistent with recent years.

“People that come to the fair, they get to learn about it when they walk through the barns and talk to the exhibitors and the parents and stuff, and it helps them understand where most of their food comes from. That’s everywhere down here at the fair, that’s what we’re trying to encourage,” said David Chapman, fair board director, dairy department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Wednesday night will be the beef cattle and 4-H steer show.