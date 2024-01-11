An Erie County university is one of 30 colleges in the Commonwealth that received additional funding to combat student food insecurity.

Gannon University was awarded $40,000 to expand student accessibility to several food options, create awareness campaigns and upgrade the school’s facilities.

PA Hunger-Free Campus program funded the grant money, according to a release from state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

“We know that all students, whether in grade school or college, learn better when they have a full stomach. But college students can have a hard time affording meal plans and groceries on top of everything else they have to pay for while attending school,” said Bizzarro. “This funding will go a long way toward ensuring every student, regardless of financial status, has constant access to food, a basic human right.

A total of $1 million was awarded to colleges and universities across Pennsylvania. A full list of those schools can be found here.