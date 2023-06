It’s a weekly celebration of classic cars and kitchens on wheels.

On Tuesday, a crowd of car enthusiasts and foodies gathered for the St. Nick’s Orthodox Church Food ‘n Cruze event.

From muscle cars to vintage vehicles, cars lined the parking lot and showed off their engines, whitewalls and more. Multiple food trucks were on hand as well.

The fundraiser will happen every Tuesday through June at St. Nick’s Grove on Old French Road.