All of that classic autumn fun is again coming to downtown Erie.

It’s a day of trick-or-treating, fall crafting, pumpkin painting, live music and all of the food and drinks that make Erie festivals shine.

The fifth annual Downtown Fall Fest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22, at Perry Square.

Magic shows and music begin at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day. There will also be a classic car trunk-or-treat.

At noon, festivalgoers can take pictures with pigs and watch them paint masterpieces with their snouts. More than 60 vendors will be on hand throughout the day.

The festival wraps up at 5 p.m.