It was 60 years ago when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

The message of the speech was a call for equality.

We asked one local civil rights leader how or if Dr. King’s message holds true today. Bishop Dwayne Brock said it’s the best of times and the worst of times.

The promissory note that King talked about has not been fulfilled. Brock said right before our very eyes, we see the flames of racism being stoked every day.

“Especially with this ridiculous Trump-ism that is happening throughout our country, we see black prosecutors being attacked every day, their character being attacked, and we see witnesses being attacked who can’t go home,” said Bishop Brock.

He added the current generation knows very little about the struggles of the civil rights years.