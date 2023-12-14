A new advisory committee has been created for the City of Erie and was introduced at city hall Thursday morning.

Seven new members were selected for the Environmental Advisory Council (EAC). Four were appointed by the city council and three by Mayor Joe Schember.

The council was made to research and advise officials on environmental issues and how to best address them. Members hope with their input, city decisions will be made economically and environmentally.

“Without one you can’t have the other, right? A blossoming economy requires an environment that people want to live in so you have to have these things happening in tandem. I think as a council what we’re hoping to do is help create that bridge and show that entanglement and necessity of both for the future of our city,” said Sherri Mason, member of the environmental advisory committee and director of sustainability at Penn State Behrend.

