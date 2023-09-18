Truly anyone can save a life.

One family is praising a 7-year-old who kept a level head after his great-grandmother had a nasty fall this past Saturday.

Carter Salkic was alone with her and was the only one who had seen what happened. After getting the attention of a passing vehicle, they noticed an emergency and helped by calling 911.

“He knew to get help, he trusted the people that came to help him and he ran to get my mom,” said Emily McCommons, Carter’s mom.

“They have a long driveway and it was right by the road that it happened and he would’ve never known anything was happening if he wouldn’t have ran up and gotten help,” said Elizabeth Marsh, Emily’s partner.

Carter’s great-grandmother has artificial knees and hips and isn’t able to get up on her own regardless of the head injury she sustained.

She was taken to the hospital and has since recovered and is out of the hospital.

Carter’s family are praising his bravery.

“I’m so proud of him that he was able to do that so calmly and collectively. She was bleeding in her face and things like that, and I know as a kid, I would’ve been terrified,” said McCommons.

It serves as a reminder that it’s so important for children to know how to respond in an emergency in case they need to step up to the plate.

“It’s really nice to have an understanding from such a young age of 911 and knowing that they’re there to help you,” said Perry Highway Firefighter Benjamin Spaulding.

Spaulding didn’t respond to this particular incident but stresses time is precious in emergency situations and having the ability to act quickly can save a life.

“Anytime a loved one is having a medical emergency or in harm of some kind, it’s always important to call 911,” Spaulding added.

“As parents, we all really need to make sure that we’re talking to our kids about emergency situations and making sure that they know contact information and addresses because you never really know what’s going to happen,” said McCommons.

First responders seconded that suggestion and said making a plan with your kids in case anything goes wrong is always advised.