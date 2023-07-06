It was a crowning achievement in North East Thursday evening.

There could be only one Cherry Queen and this year her name is Lily Bement. The teen took the crown competing against four others during Thursday night’s event.

Bement said she has taken selfies with previous winners through the years and the newly crowned winner spoke about coming full circle to the title.

“I thought, like, when the interview started, it was going to feel like forever until the crowning, but now that we’re here it flew by, it was so much fun. I would do it again if I had the opportunity,” Bement said.

Miss Bement is the 76th Cherry Queen to hold the crown.