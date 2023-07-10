A summertime favorite is ready to return to Erie’s Bayfront.

The 8 Great Tuesday concert season kicks off on July 11 at the Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park. The concerts this year will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. each Tuesday.

Local vendors will offer their wares at the events as well.

“Eight Great Tuesdays has become a cornerstone of the local cultural environment. It’s nice now in our twenty-third year that we’re seeing kids of 8 Great Tuesdays passed, people that had been brought to 8 Great Tuesdays when they were children are now bringing their own children to 8 Great Tuesdays and continuing that experience,” said Robin Waldinger, CFO of Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

This week’s headliner is The Groove.