The 814 Concert Series presented by UPMC Health Plan begins this weekend.

The first concert will take place at 6 p.m. on July 9 at Washington Park located at West 24th and Raspberry streets.

The series features one local band each Sunday until August 13. Instructional drum circles by One World Tribe will take place at 4 p.m. before each show.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember encourages everyone in the neighborhood to come and participate.

“It brings people together in the neighborhood. They get to know each other a little bit better than they probably did before, so it’s a great concert series. I try to get to everyone and right now I’m planning on doing that,” Mayor Schember said.

The 814 Concert Series is also kicking off the city’s Love Your Block summer projects. For more information, you can head to their website here.