(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s summer concerts are back! And now some of their musical lineups are set in stone.

The 814 Concert Series and Sounds of Summer lineups were announced in Mayor Joe Schember’s news conference on Friday. 814 Concert Series will feature performances in neighborhood parks across the Erie region while the Sounds of Summer concerts will take place at senior living communities throughout the City of Erie.

814 Concert Series lineup

Steve Trohoske’s Basses Loaded — July 19 at Washington Park

Mambo – July 16 at Wayne Park

The Barry King Blues Band — July 23 at Nate Levy Park

The Jeff Fetterman Band – July 30 at Bayview Park

West Indian Revolution plus small ensemble with Erie CADETS — August 6 at Franklin Park

The Groove — August 13 at Baker Field

Sounds of Summer lineup

The Rooftop Project — July 10 at Mercy Terrace Apartments

Tennessee Backporch — July 17 at Regency at South Shore

TBA — July 24 at Ostrow Apartments

Bayfront Dixieland Band — July 31 at Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home

Erie Trombone Collective — August 7 at Nightingale Nursing and Rehab Center

Presque Isle Little Big Band — August 14 at Curry-Schell Apartments

Performances for the 814 Concert Series bands begin at 6 p.m. Instrumental drum circles by the Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World will occur at 4 p.m. before each concert.

Performances for the Sounds of Summer concerts will begin each Monday night at 7 p.m. More information on these events can be found here.