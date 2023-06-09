(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s summer concerts are back! And now some of their musical lineups are set in stone.
The 814 Concert Series and Sounds of Summer lineups were announced in Mayor Joe Schember’s news conference on Friday. 814 Concert Series will feature performances in neighborhood parks across the Erie region while the Sounds of Summer concerts will take place at senior living communities throughout the City of Erie.
814 Concert Series lineup
- Steve Trohoske’s Basses Loaded — July 19 at Washington Park
- Mambo – July 16 at Wayne Park
- The Barry King Blues Band — July 23 at Nate Levy Park
- The Jeff Fetterman Band – July 30 at Bayview Park
- West Indian Revolution plus small ensemble with Erie CADETS — August 6 at Franklin Park
- The Groove — August 13 at Baker Field
Sounds of Summer lineup
- The Rooftop Project — July 10 at Mercy Terrace Apartments
- Tennessee Backporch — July 17 at Regency at South Shore
- TBA — July 24 at Ostrow Apartments
- Bayfront Dixieland Band — July 31 at Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home
- Erie Trombone Collective — August 7 at Nightingale Nursing and Rehab Center
- Presque Isle Little Big Band — August 14 at Curry-Schell Apartments
Performances for the 814 Concert Series bands begin at 6 p.m. Instrumental drum circles by the Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World will occur at 4 p.m. before each concert.
Performances for the Sounds of Summer concerts will begin each Monday night at 7 p.m. More information on these events can be found here.