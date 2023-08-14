Local businesses are celebrating August 14 — also known as 814 Day in Erie — with sales and gifts for their customers.

This day highlights the Erie area code and celebrates all things Erie from Presque Isle State Park, wineries in North East and everything in between.

The owner of a local clothing store said their 814 Day sale began five years ago.

“We try to clear out as much inventory as we can and kind of pre-prep for the holidays. We do our best pricing of the year,” said Greg Straub, owner of Erie Apparel.

Straub says along with their special sale, free gifts are also offered to the customers.

“We like to reward them with things like Romolo Chocolates. We’re giving away free 814 candy bars today, and Chick-Fil-A is passing out free breakfast vouchers,” he added.

One North East winery is also celebrating 814 Day by featuring locally grown agricultural products.

“We are featuring our 814 White and our 814 Blush, and they are a blend of grapes grown in the 814 area code,” said Kathy Mobilia, co-owner of Arrowhead Wine Cellars.

She added their wines highlight the agricultural aspect of the Erie region.

“We’re very blessed to have this region that’s between the lake and the ridge on the hill, which is really good for growing fruits and vegetables in our area. Taking advantage of all of those, we have multiple varieties of grapes that we grow,” Mobilia said.

Straub went on to say 814 Day is a day for Erie residents to show their love for the area.

“Our whole concept as a business is showing pride in your city and 814 Day is kind of the epitome of that. [It] actually dovetails really nicely. CelebrateErie is this coming week so people like to gear up so they can wear all of their Erie Apparel gear to CelebrateErie,” Straub said.

Mobilia also added the 814 wine is usually $8.14 but today only it is $6 a bottle or two bottles for $10.