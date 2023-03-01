Erie City Council voted to designate one downtown building as Erie’s first historic landmark.

City council voted to amend the Erie Zoning Ordinance to designate the Mayer Block as Erie’s first historic landmark.

The building, located in the 1500 block of State Street, houses the Performing Artists Collective Alliance (PACA).

This zoning change provides certain design protection and allows for potential grant funding. The city’s historic review commission was created in 2021.

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, community members and city officials will gather to celebrate this milestone at the PACA building.