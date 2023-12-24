A local brewery hosted a holiday celebration from a well-known sitcom.

Erie Ale Works hosted their ninth annual Festivus. The event is their own take on the Seinfeld episode called “The Strike“.

The co-owner of Erie Ale Works, Jeff McCullor, said it celebrates one of the best pre-Christmas episodes that has been made.

“It’s wall-to-wall people here, it’s a tradition that people have taken upon themselves to load in their family queue before they get into the holiday grind themselves. It’s just a good time to hang out with all your friends,” McCullor said.

The event took place at Basement Transmissions.