As the community celebrates the 30th annual Zabawa Festival, we learned more the history of Polish neighborhoods in Erie.

We spoke with long-time residents about their experiences.

Several Polish neighborhoods on Erie’s east side have existed for more than 100 years. Originally anchored by four local churches.

“Even though they were of all different parishes, everyone was united with their Polish heritage,” said Bernie Slomski, president of Society of Holy Trinity.

Slomski said that’s what keeps him here. He said he grew up on 21st and Ash and is committed to the neighborhood.

“Five years ago, we did a major remodel here and we we’re looking at maybe perhaps moving out of the neighborhood, but we still found an obligation as the club was originally founded by members of Holy Trinity Church,” he explained.

Thousands of Polish families still live in the region. David Thiemann said he grew up at 902 East 23rd Street

“I grew up playing baseball and hard ball at mckinley school one more block east from here and my wife has been operation are here at holy trinity all her life,” said David Thiemann, a festival volunteer.

One of the owners of Urbaniak Brothers said he’s continuing his father’s legacy and preserving Polish history.

“Its extremely hard work but we love its in our blood and we’re proud to be part of the community and proud to offer the products that we have that originated with our family,” said Gerry Urbaniak, co-owner of Urbaniak Brothers Quality Meats.

Urbaniak said his father grew up in a neighborhood on 11th and East Avenue. He said in 1940, a bishop recognized the growing Polish community and sponsored the second Polish church Holy Trinity.

“The Polish people were drawn to this area because of the ethnic support that they had for all of there people the plentiful food the markets like we have and so on and so forth,” Urbaniak went on to say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Another Polish market, Serifins has been in neighborhood since 1926, receiving support from the east side community.