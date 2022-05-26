People got the chance to step back in time for the final installment of the Hagen History Center’s Spring Speaker Series.

The museum’s interim director took a look back at Erie 100 years ago from 1920 to 1925.

He talked about industry, immigration, education and all the aspects that helped the city see a big boom during that time period.

The Hagen History Center’s museum educator says it’s important for people to learn about Erie’s rich history.

“We always learn about Gettysburg, and Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., and we think everything happened there. But a huge amount of our history took place locally, in this county and in Northwest Pennsylvania,” said Jeff Sherry, museum educator, Hagen History Center.

The Fall Speaker Series will begin in September.