(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic is getting ready to kick off its newest season.

“A Night at the Opera,” featuring world-renowned bass-baritone Eric Owens, will begin the Erie Philharmonic’s season on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Warner Theatre in downtown Erie.

The Erie Philharmonic Chorus, under the direction of Thomas Brooks, will also make its season

debut.

With a season featuring Harry Potter, classic Broadway songs, The Police’s greatest hits as well as Greatest Fantasy Hits, there is likely something for everyone during the 2023-24 Erie Philharmonic season.

“A Night at the Opera” will feature iconic selections from Tosca, Aida, and Turandot, as well as

selections from Wagner’s Ring Cycle.

“A Night at the Opera is not just another concert; it’s an event of a lifetime,” stated Executive Director Steve Weiser. “Having an artist of Eric Owens’ caliber on stage for our season opener will set the tone for an extraordinary year of music. His performance, alongside the Erie Philharmonic and Chorus, will undoubtedly make for an unforgettable evening.”

Currently, the philharmonic has no COVID-19 protocols in place regarding masks or vaccinations.

“After last season’s string of sell-outs and a theater consistently filled to near capacity, we’re more energized than ever to offer another season of remarkable performances. This year, we kick off with a night that not only showcases world-class talent but also some of the most magnificent pieces in the operatic canon,” said Weiser.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s performance, and other shows this year. Click here for a full list of shows for the 2023-24 season.