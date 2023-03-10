A downtown bar continues to be left in the dark as its busiest week of the year approaches.

On Dec. 26, Molly Brannigan’s flooded due to burst pipes from the freezing cold. Since then, the restaurant has been working hard to clean out the pub by taking out all the damaged products and food.

Saint Patrick’s Day is the pub’s biggest week of the year. The marketing director of Red Letter Hospitality said this year will be a strike to the heart.

“Our sister restaurants — The Cork 1794 and The Skunk and Goat Tavern — are going to do a little bit of Molly’s homage and have some Reubens and whisky tastings and fun features at the restaurants. It just stinks not being able to be open and be a part of the downtown community, especially when we’re the Irish pub,” said Anne Lewis, marketing director for Red Letter Hospitality.

There is no estimated time of when the pub will reopen to normal operations due to them having to start from scratch.