The Flagship City Food Hall welcomed a new restaurant Monday that will give customers a little taste of Philly.

North Row Philly officially opened on Monday afternoon, and staff of the restaurant say they are excited to serve the Erie community.

The new restaurant will feature its own cheese sauce and Philly subs with chicken or steak.

The partner owner of North Row Philly said they are making food that they are proud of and are looking to incorporate it into Erie.

Hours of operations are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.