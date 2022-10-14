To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it” event for the community on Friday.

The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie.

Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded for free.

“It can cost thousands of dollars if your identity is stolen. We’re also promoting our protect my ID program which helps people to have that monitoring of their personal information as well,” said Tiffany Stanley, spokesperson, AAA East Central.

Stanley said Friday’s event helps to give people peace of mind that their identity is protected.