High voltage support for the u-e workers was on stage at irish cousins tonight.

The ultimate AC-DC tribute band Hells Bells held a free show in support of UE Locals 506 and 618 with a blistering set to remind workers it’s a long way to the top and that money talks.

The crowd taking in the show, which was originally scheduled to happen outside the east gate, made the move to Irish Cousins after concerns were raised about the original plans.