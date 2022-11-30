The newest addition to the Erie Fire Department has 4 legs and a tail and goes by the name of Horus.

He’s an accelerant detection K-9.

Erie Fire Department officials say they are lucky to be accepted into the ATF program, and as part of that, the dog’s expenses are covered. That includes the cost of the dog, his kennel, vet care to this point, training and all training salaries.

The cost of the dog is around $70,000, but officials say it’s worth every dollar.

“The cost of the dog was very expensive, and all the training that he’s done so far, everything that Adam went through in the training was paid for by the ATF,” said Donald Sauer, Erie Fire Department.

Sauer says his department has seen a lot of support from Mayor Joe Schember.