A local business is helping shelter dogs get exposure and hopefully find their forever home.

Sonic Drive-in at the Millcreek Mall Complex hosted an Adoptable Pups on the Patio event Thursday evening.

The ANNA Shelter brought several dogs in need of a good home for people to meet and play with.

The hope is people coming to the restaurant for dinner would see some of the shelter dogs and decide to adopt one.

“They are super excited to see the puppies, petting them, playing with them, trying to see if they’d be a good fit for their home. They got a little field trip today, maybe they’ll get a pup cup on the ride home,” said Rachelle Keller, director of marketing for Sonic Drive-In Erie.

All month Sonic Drive-In is selling Pup Cups for $1 with all proceeds going to the ANNA Shelter.