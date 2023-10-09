A local group got together to advocate for educational opportunities for women.

The American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) Erie branch met at the Erie County Community College (EC3) on Monday.

The group meets on a monthly basis to strategize ways to help girls and women make progress on the wage gap between men and women.

An organizer said STEM programming is key when they’re young.

“There’s good reason to keep working along those lines for preparing girls and women better, for equal pay, fair benefits, and fair job opportunities,” said Asuman Baskan, president-elect of the AAUW Erie branch.

EC3 President Christopher Gray spoke to those in attendance about how the community college hopes to play a part in their mission.