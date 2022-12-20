Afghan refugee students got the chance to partake in a culturally responsive afterschool program at McKinley Elementary School Tuesday night.

The program, offered by the Urban Erie Community Development Corporation, let students show off artwork that they’ve created to express their experiences as refugees and New Americans.

Students received tutoring in reading, math. They also played sports and shared traditional foods.

“We need to welcome other people to show what the afghan community looks like. The traditional dress, the food, and how we can make them engage with this country to build up a new community for them, a new future for them,” said Rasha Sumaisam, program tutor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Several of the children in attendance said that their teachers have helped them learn and adapt to life in America.