After months of planning, Harbor Creek School District students saw their hard work pay off Thursday morning.

Students from the school’s advanced technologies group launched a high-altitude weather balloon that will reach up to 95,000 feet in the air.

All the scientific equipment used was designed and created by the students. The advanced technology includes live video using an amateur video frequency.

“Dreaming big dreams is important for kids. They have to have the idea that they can do something that is beyond the pale and doing something like this just gives them the opportunity to do something different,” said Drew Mortensen, Harbor Creek Senior High assistant principal.

Mortensen added the students have been working on this project for the past 6 months.