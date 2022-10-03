AHN Saint Vincent is celebrating an endowment to its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The hospital’s unit is a gift from Christine and Arthur Spadafor Jr. who were also born in the NICU at Saint Vincent and have visited over the last few years.

The endowment will support the NICU with nursing education, nursing salaries as well as the equipment needed for the hospital’s tiniest patients.

“We are overjoyed. This is a phenomenal gift for us. It will support the NICU for many years to come,” said Lanette Erdman, director of the maternal child health division, AHN Saint Vincent.

The endowment will eventually result in a renaming of the unit.