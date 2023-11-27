Believe it or not, the holiday season has arrived and is in full force — Folks dressed in holiday style, shoppers with their treasures and winners of the festival of trees were announced.

This past weekend, the Bayfront Convention Center was aglow with holiday decorations during the 2023 AHN Saint Vincent Festival of Trees.

This year’s winner of the People’s Choice Award was the “Let’s-A-Go to a Home” tree decorated by Liz Gutting and sponsored by a supporter of Because You Care Inc.

Second place was a Barbie-themed tree by Maria Gartrell and sponsored by Vintage & Soul Home. Third place was decorated by Angelle Sundberg and sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.