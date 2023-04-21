AHN Saint Vincent celebrated its workers and patients Friday night.

AHN Saint Vincent held its 2023 gala to benefit the AHN Cancer Institute.

The theme of the event was “believe”. There were inspiring stories from cancer patients and caregivers.

The event also featured a magic performance as well as an experience auction.

“Cancer care is a team approach so there is a lot of players involved in taking care of oru cancer patients right from the ma’s right from the nurses , paharmacists and doctors and a whole bunch of team members,” said Pritam U. Tayshetye, MD, Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology.

Nearly 400 people attended Friday night’s gala.