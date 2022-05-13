AHN Saint Vincent Hospital rounded out its Nurses Week celebration with its annual Nursing and Hospital Awards Ceremony.

For the past couple months, employees at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital have been nominating their fellow nurses for a variety of different awards.

The 60 nurses nominated were recognized in front of a crowd of health care workers filling McGarvey Learning Center.

The recipient for the Rising Star Award said she felt honored to be nominated by her manager.

“I wasn’t expecting it. I go to work every day, I do what I do and it’s nice to be recognized for that. It’s truly an honor that I was nominated by my manager and she’s the reason I’m here right now,” said Colleen Schnaekel, Rising Star Award recipient.

The director of professional practice and education said the ceremony is another way to showcase all the hard work of the nurses, especially over the last couple of years.