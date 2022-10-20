One local hospital is offering a fun way to keep its patients healthy.

AHN Saint Vincent offered its very first cooking demonstration for its patients. They use items that patients can get at the hospital’s Healthy Food Center.

The Healthy Food Center is a program that helps patients who are food insecure. This allows them to have access to healthy foods that they typically would not be able to afford.

“Some of these ingredients can be a little intimidating for the patients, so really showing them how to cook and dice and incorporate different spices, different proteins, and teaching them how to cook these items at home will really help them,” said Amanda Docter, executive chef, St. Vincent Hospital.

Additional cooking demonstrations across the hospital’s Healthy Food Centers will follow in the winter, spring and summer of 2023.