One local hospital is celebrating a new center that will provide state-of-the-art care.

On Monday, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Saint Vincent held a ribbon cutting for its new wound center. The $2.4 million investment will provide wound care for patients requiring the hospital’s special services.

Officials said St. Vincent is the region’s first wound care center. The new center provides multiple services, including casting and skin grafting.

“Our new facility has more than doubled in size. We are also expanding our clinical personnel along with our facility, so we can now serve more patients in the Erie area,” said Dr. Wayne Jones, AHN St. Vincent.

Dr. Jones added that it’s taken years to finally open up the center.