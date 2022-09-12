One local hospital is standing with Ukraine by holding an item drive for future Ukrainian refugees coming to Erie.

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) at St. Vincent came together with the Erie International Institute to collect item donations for future refugees.

Donations can be dropped off in the hospital’s lobby and at the Erie International Institute. These items will be used to help refugees get acclimated to living in the states.

“Wanting people to donate items that are useful to refugees, just to help them in the process of getting re-established. Otherwise, we’re just trying to raise awareness and help people just gain perspective on what’s going on,” Angelle Sundber, chair of diversity, equity and inclusion council at AHN St. Vincent.

Items will be accepted for the drive until Tuesday, Sept. 20.