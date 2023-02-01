A local hospital is kicking off Black History Month by celebrating Erie’s diversity.

AHN Saint Vincent’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Council held a special presentation in their lobby Wednesday.

It featured a display of key black figures in medical history and information on wellness and healthy pregnancy. There was also music and a performance from the Erie Rise Leadership Academy.

“We love holding these events that recognize the diversity of our employees. These events are always very energetic, uplifting and life-affirming. We are always excited to collaborate with the employees that help us plan these events.” Angelle Sundberg, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Council.

The hospital’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Council has held similar events for the past couple of years.