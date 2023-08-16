Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie medical institution just took the top spot for hospital care, according to a release.

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Saint Vincent Hospital has been rated No. 1 in Erie for Overall Hospital Care by CareChex, a comprehensive clinical scoring system that provides an objective quality and safety review of all health systems in America.

In addition, the hospital was rated the top hospital in Erie for “Overall Hospital Care” and Major “Cardiac Surgery” (Medical Excellence).

“CareChex is one of the nation’s most trusted evaluators of clinical quality and patient safety, and it’s gratifying to see our hospitals appear on the annual CareChex rankings year after year,” said Brian Parker, MD, AHN’s Chief Quality & Learning Officer. “These recognitions are a testament to AHN’s continuous efforts to provide exceptional, patient-centered care in the safest environment possible.”

AHN and its hospitals received a total of 17 hospital and network-level awards from CareChex in 2023.

CareChex utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions, and recognizes hospitals for both “Medical Excellence” and “Safety” in 39 clinical categories. The CareChex awards also measure hospitals’ overall combined performance across specialties.