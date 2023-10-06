October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and while a cancer diagnosis can easily find its way into a patient’s daily life.

One program is hoping it can help those patients maintain their identity throughout treatment.

The Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute wig salon offers wigs to patients who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment. On Friday, the program held an open house at its wig salon.

Wig fittings are a private, individualized event. After choosing a wig, a stylist is on-site to personalize it.

Tina Kay Russell of Albion had long purple hair before beginning treatment a little over a year ago and lost all of her hair. She received a wig through Friday’s program.

“It was a little surprising because you’re looking at yourself, you have a little hair and you put on a wig and then you go, ‘Oh, my God, I look good!’ Everybody loves it. It’s a big change,” said Kay Russell.

The Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute is at 26th and Myrtle streets in Erie. You can call 412-330-4045 for more information on the wig salon and other services and programs.