As the cold and flu season ramps up, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has a special leadership program aimed at fighting the spread.

The county executive’s office is delivering nearly 100 air purifiers to various local organizations.

On Wednesday, they packed and delivered the air purifiers to licensed local daycares, senior centers and homeless shelters.

The leadership program is focused on creating the next batch of leaders throughout Erie County.

“This is the service project for our Executive Leadership Academy. This is the first graduating class. They are assigned a service project as part of the completion of this academy, which they had to come up with this idea, work through their 20 counterparts that participated, and this is what they came up with,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

The program is funded through a COVID-19 grant from the Erie County Department of Health.