The fun continues in Albion with “the biggest little fair around.”

The 77th annual Albion Fair kicked off this week with all the rides, food, music and animals.

The fair’s vice president told us the turnout has been great so far, and they are expecting another big crowd Thursday night.

The fair also features agricultural education classes for folks to learn about the livestock.

“The Albion Fair is so important to the community because of the community involvement. This is a huge fundraiser for a lot of our organizations — our churches, fire departments and things, and that’s kind of why we’re here. But it is also a big family gathering, everybody comes home to meet people and have fun together,” said Randy Hites, vice president, Albion Area Fair.

The fair runs until Saturday night. Admission is $5 per day.