Photo courtesy All An Act: All An Act Theater presents “On Golden Pond”

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Performances of All An Act Theater’s “On Golden Pond” begin this weekend.

“On Golden Pond” runs Aug. 18 – Sept. 3, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m., at All An Act Theater (652 West 17th street in Erie).

The show –starring Michael DeCorte, Lisa Simonian, Josh Gardner, Kerrylee Hinkson, Chad Santos, David W. Mitchell — follows the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year, according to a release.

He is a retired professor, nearing 80, with heart palpitations and a failing memory – but still as tart-tongued and eager for life as ever. Ethel is ten years younger, and delights in all the small things that have enriched their long life together.

They are visited by their middle-aged daughter and fiancé, who leave his teenage son behind for the summer.

The boy quickly becomes the grandchild the elderly couple never had, and as Norman revels in taking him fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about himself.

On Golden Pond by Earnest Thompson is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (55+), $15 for students, and $5 for children (6-11). Tickets will be available at the door or online at allanact.net/.

Upcoming performances include “The Cat and The Canary” from Sept. 29 – Oct. 15, and “Jake’s Women” from Nov. 10– Dec. 3.