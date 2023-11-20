The Erie City Mission continues its tradition of providing the community with turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The city mission is giving out free Thanksgiving meals to those in need. On Monday morning, volunteers handed out more than 800 turkeys.

They started distributing the meals at 8 a.m. and ran out of turkeys by 10:30 a.m.

The director of development said inflation is impacting families across the region, and they host this event each year to make Thanksgiving a little easier for them.

“A lot of people have been through a lot these past couple of years and there’s a lot of people that we serve 365 days a year that really have no family and no place to gather during the holidays, so this is just one way they can come in, be part of our family and have something to go home to,” said Erin Layden, director of development at the Erie City Mission.

The Erie City Mission is able to provide meals year-round with the help of volunteers. Those interested in getting involved can learn more on their website.