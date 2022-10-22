(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny National Forest is asking artists to help capture the current landscape in the area and preserve its image for the future.

The USDA Forest Service announced it is launching an Artist-in-Residence Program for winter 2022 in the Allegheny National Forest. With the help of artists and their art, the Forest aims to create new ways to document the landscape as it is now and to preserve ideas, feelings, and images of the Forest for future generations.

The Artist-in-Residence program is an opportunity for artists in all mediums to have the time and space to pursue and further their craft outside of their normal environments. The two-week program will allow the artist easy access to the forest, field trips with Forest Service staff, and networking opportunities with local arts organizations.

Applications are being accepted now through Nov. 11, 2022, for a January 2023 placement. Immersed in the beautiful, natural setting of Allegheny National Forest, the successful applicant will receive two weeks of free accommodations and a $500 stipend.

Artists of all experience levels and mediums are encouraged to apply.

“Art is about storytelling. It allows for the creation of multiple narratives of our lives, both individually and as a whole. We are intrinsically connected to the future and what we do now and how we speak about our public lands sets the stage for the next 100 years. The Forest hopes to broaden and diversify the conversation of why public lands are vital and to share with communities the importance of conserving natural spaces,” said Kate Bowley, Artist-in-Residence program coordinator.