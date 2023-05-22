American history will soon be brought to life on the stage of the historic Warner Theatre.

For the first time ever, they will host a performance by the United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus.

The show is titled “America the Beautiful” and will be able to utilize the upgraded technology at the theatre.

“It allows the audience to take in unparalleled landscapes throughout the country, introduce the audience to people across the country and really celebrate our nation, especially with the Fourth of July right around the corner from the night of the show,” said Ken Vybiral, event organizer.

What does it mean to have the musical ambassadors of the county in town?

“To have such an esteemed ensemble perform here in Erie and to give the Erie community the opportunity to see them here in this fantastic space for the first time I think will be a treat for everybody who can make the show that night,” said Vybiral.

Ed Snyder, director for the Warner Theatre, said they were able to have the United States Marine Band last year.

“To have the U.S. Army Field Band this year and bring that arts and culture and music and patriotism to the Warner Theatre. We are very excited for the event,” said Snyder/ director of Warner Theatre.

He added the sound will be amazing.

“They are going to have a whole presentation of patriotism and a visual component as well, so it’s going to be more interactive than it would have been in the old theatre,” Snyder said.

The show will be on June 26. Tickets are free for the performance but you do need to sign up and register. You can learn more online.