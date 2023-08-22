Tuesdays in the 814 community are not just another day of the week.

Liberty Park held its free 8 Great Tuesdays concert series. The U.S. Air Force Rhythm in Blue band played its dynamic jazz ensemble letting the packed crowd embrace the sounds for a relaxing summer evening.

While the band has shows for an audience of all ages to connect with, its mission is to inspire patriotism and tell the Air Force story.

With the summer season coming to a close, the concert series finale takes place next week on Aug. 29 featuring Erie All-Stars, a Soul Tribute Band.