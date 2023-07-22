A multicultural festival has returned to downtown Erie.

The organizer of the festival said the purpose of Saturday was to create a communal bond that knows no walls.

A yearly tradition called ‘Amerimasala’ took over the streets of downtown Saturday to appreciate cultural arts.

It was five hours of bands, food vendors, and a parade as a group effort from the community.

“It means America and Masala is a word for a mixture of spices. Throughout the community people were making these giant puppets and movable arts to be presented,” said Lynn Johnson, founder & director of Amerimasala.

Their mascot for the event is a turtle. According to Johnson, in most cultures the turtle is associated with worldly wisdom and knowledge.

One group came all the way from the concrete jungle to share their love of culture through music.

“Women led, black women led, Afro-Brazilian percussion ensemble and we bring joy to the streets,” said Dr. Deinya Phenix, PHD, director of Batala New York in New York City

Batala New York rehearses every week for three hours. At the end of the parade, all musicians from the region and across the country came to play together as one for the first time.

“Culture is one way to bring peace together, it’s a way to animate folks into doing what they need to do in all their different roles and this why I swear by this,” Phenix said.

Phenix said all the musicians are able to communicate through signals and sonic cues.

“It’s also healing for those who do it and for those who observe it and that healing is super important,” Phenix explained.

“We can appreciate each other, we can respect each other, we can rely on each other, we can make things better, if we put some effort to it,” Lynn Johnson went on to say.

“When I say batala you say hey so, batala!” Hey!” phenix exclaimed.

Phenix said that Batala New York looks forward to coming here every year and hopes that they can come more often.