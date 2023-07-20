A multicultural festival is returning to downtown Erie this weekend.

Lynn Johnson, the founder and director of AmeriMasala, said groups from near and far will be featured in this year’s festival — including a West African drumming and dance ensemble and a New Orleans marching band that will lead the parade.

He said the festival gives people a chance to appreciate each other’s cultures, style, food, and music.

AmeriMasala kicks off this Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. with the parade to follow at noon from 4th Street to Perry Square.