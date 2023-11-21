Imagine spending 25 years in the same occupation with the same people by your side.

That’s the reality for officers Robert Bucko, Mark Irwin and Benjamin Bastow. All three joined the Millcreek Police Department in 1998.

Since then, they have dedicated countless hours to protect and serve the township.

“It’s just rewarding being called to help somebody figure out their issue or solve a problem,” said Benjamin Bastow, station officer at the Millcreek Police Department.

Officers Bastow and Bucko are originally from the area but told us they both went to college to pursue other fields.

Both agreed that this line of work is not something that you choose, but rather, it’s a calling.

“It’s different every day. You just never really know what you’re going to be doing,” said Sgt. Robert Bucko, Millcreek Police Department. “Don’t be afraid to do what you want to do and go for it. It’s a good profession, it really is. “

They also said the industry has drastically changed since they took their oath.

One change the officers have embraced is the upgrade in technology, which they said has helped them in many aspects of law enforcement.

“When we started, we were pulling over on the side of the road to take our calls on a notebook and pen. Now, everything is dispatched via our computer terminals,” said Bastow.

“We would have to pull up to a payphone and give the dispatch center the phone number on the payphone and have them call us. We handwrote everything in the cars. We didn’t have computers and GPS telling us where to go,” added Bucko.

Moving forward towards retirement, Officer Bastow is looking to transition into a career in real estate and Officer Bucko hopes to move south to live in the warmer weather.

“Officers Bucko and Irwin have been two of my great friends ever since I’ve been here,” said Bastow. “It’s nice to finally reach that end with them and kind of plan the next few years of our lives together.”

Due to their busy schedules, we were only able to speak to Officers Bastow and Bucko, but all three have created an unbreakable bond of support throughout the department.