One local business has a special way of saying thank you to our nation’s veterans.

Angelo’s Roofing held its second annual Roof-A-Vet, and it comes free of charge to our nation’s heroes.

All Thursday, roofers were busy fixing and rehabbing the roof of a local U.S. Navy veteran that served during the Vietnam War.

The roof was in very poor shape and needed repaired.

“It’s wonderful, we didn’t know what we were going to do when it rains. Then when it snows, what are you going to do?” said Reid Walker, U.S. Navy veteran.

“Angelo’s Roofing does have a really busy roofing schedule right now, but we do feel like it was important to stop for at least one day and honor our veterans. We really wanted to do it tomorrow, but of course with roofing that’s weather dependent so we decided to do it today, the day before. But this is definitely an annual thing that Angelo’s Roofing is going to continue to do,” said Andy Vinca, owner, Angelo’s Roofing.

He wants to bring awareness to all the sacrifices that veterans have done to preserve our freedom.

The owner of Angelo’s Roofing says it’s important to help out these veterans, especially ones that are struggling financially.

“Every year, obviously we have a Veterans Day and like I said I feel like it’s really important for Angelo’s Roofing to do our part in the Erie community to give back, and just really draw awareness to that. There’s a lot of people that are helping to make this, not just Angelo’s Roofing,” said Vinca.

B&L Wholesale Supply donated the materials, Pro Waste Services provided the dumpster and Lowes supplied the wood.

This is the second year Angelo’s Roofing has fixed the roof of a local veteran.