A group of parents and community members are up in arms about the idea that a pride celebration is being encouraged leading up to the performance of a school play this week at McDowell High School.

The student-led organization leading the charge is the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) — they have been an official organization with the school for years.

Things have been fine until a flyer promoting an upcoming play and spirit week began to make waves. The fourth day of spirit week stands out the most to people as it says to dress in drag.

“For whatever reason, there are parents that are upset about this and making it a bigger deal than it needs to be. It’s just a spirit week. If you don’t want to participate, don’t participate. Nobody’s trying to convert your kids,” said Susan Galle-Boyko, Millcreek parent.

Boyko’s child is a proud member of the GSA, who is, according to Millcreek School District administration, protected just as any other student-run group would be.

The superintendent of the district added more on the spirit week in a statement saying:

“Participation is only being encouraged by the student group and is solely the choice of our students whether they participate in the student organization’s event or not.”

A local member of the gay community said it’s important to continue supporting these students for countless reasons.

“Students and youth that are not in supportive environments are more likely to self-harm, attempt suicide. So I think when people say, ‘Does this make a difference?’ It absolutely makes a difference,” said Mike Mahler, editor, Erie Gay News.

Mahler went as far as to mention the double standard that takes place when football teams dress as cheerleaders for powderpuff games. He wants to know why is that not persecuted.

“I think that this is a different generation. Gender and sexuality are not closeted concepts. Nobody’s trying to change anybody’s belief or anybody’s religion, but we all have equal rights and that needs to be understood,” said Boyko.

All of this is leading up to a performance of “The Prom” which will be on stage at McDowell from April 27-29.